Programme hoped to reduce farm injuries

Calving and lambing season — it is the time of year when stressed and exhausted farmers are most likely to suffer harm on the farm.

Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) 2024 data shows Otago and Southland farmers made 3308 claims for farm-related injuries, costing New Zealand taxpayers $15.3 million.

Nationwide, ACC accepted more than 23,000 new farming-related injury claims, and spent about $120m to help them recover.

ACC workplace injury prevention manager Paula Wood said more than 6000 of these claims were received during the busy spring period in 2024, costing $31.6m.

"Exhaustion, lack of sleep, the stresses of farming, isolation from friends and family, and being unable to take a break, all add to the risks that a farmer or farm worker will have an accident.

"This is something we want farmers and farm workers to keep in mind, as they go through the busy spring season this year."

New Zealand has some of the best farmers in the world, but it also had higher rates of workplace fatalities and injuries in agriculture, she said.

"We’re focused on reducing harm, injuries and fatalities and on driving positive, long-term change. Our partnerships are key to supporting this.

"We partner with Safer Farms and have invested $11m into the Farm Without Harm programme, as well as Farm Strong — a wellbeing programme which encourages farmers to farm well by living well.

"There’s always going to be inherent risks in an industry that involves operating heavy machinery and handling livestock, but by working with our partners and farmers on how they can implement practical safety practices on their farm, we can help to mitigate those risks," she said.

Farmstrong programme director Gerrard Vaughan said the organisation shared practical tips from farmers, for farmers, so they could perform at their best.

Over 10 years, Farmstrong has built up a collection of practical tools to help farmers improve their wellbeing, including mental fitness skills for farmers to maintain a clear headspace and perform under pressure.

"We encourage farmers to check these out, find out what works for you, and lock it in."

There is a lot of great advice available to farmers through the Farm Without Harm and Farmstrong websites, which both offer a range of practical resources and guidance.

john.lewis@alliedmedia.co.nz