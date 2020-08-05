Regenerative farming gaining ground

Photo: Wikimedia commons

More than 100 people attended a meeting in Gore recently to hear about regenerative farming.

The Quorum Sense charitable trust and farming network hosted the meeting and trust spokesman Duncan Humm said the attendance highlighted farmers’ growing interest in regenerative farming.

Southern farmers who made presentations about their experiences with regenerative agricultural systems included sheep and beef farmers Hamish Bielski, of Clinton, and Allan Richardson, of Heriot, as well as dairy farmers Mark Anderson, of Clinton, Dylan Ditchfield, of Waikaia, and Tony and Michelle Pringle, of Balclutha.

Mr Humm was delighted with the turnout.

"In the past 18 months, the interest and popularity [in the system] has been quite noticeable.

"Originally it was not well regarded by the public but it is rapidly becoming more mainstream [in farming]," he said.

The trust was granted $1.87 million in government funding last month for its work, which includes sharing knowledge about regenerative, nutrient and grazing management, developing tools to improve performance and profitability and reducing environmental risks.

The trust’s board met last week to discuss plans to host field days, webinars, conferences and broadcasts.

"We will be able to build on what we have achieved in the past 18 months. We have been planning this for a while and we want to hit the ground running."

The trust wanted to expand into the North Island while still providing help and support for southern farmers.