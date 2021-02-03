Show crowds bask in sunshine

The 109th annual Banks Peninsula A&P Show took full advantage of fine weather and a large crowd enjoyed a day in the country at the picturesque Awa-iti Domain, in Little River

For local farmers it was a good chance to catch up and show their sheep after several shows were cancelled last year due to Covid-19.

Breeders travelled from all over Canterbury to attend the show.

A new section at this year’s show was poultry, organised by ex-farmer and poultry enthusiast Pete May, who recently sold his Banks Peninsula farm and moved to Golden Bay.

Cattle classes were once again cancelled due to Mycoplasma bovis, but children’s pet calf classes made a welcome return.