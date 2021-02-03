Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Show crowds bask in sunshine

    By David Hill
    Ex-Banks Peninsula farmer Pete May was back at his old stamping ground to support a new poultry section.
    Hugo Strachan (10, left), with Panda, and Zeta Smith (10), with Jess, competed in the 10-years and over calf class at the show. Both children are from Little River.
    Little River lads William Strachan (6, left), with Twinkle, and Jarod Smith (7), with Donut, competed in the under-10s calf class at the Banks Peninsula A&P Show.

    The 109th annual Banks Peninsula A&P Show took full advantage of fine weather and a large crowd enjoyed a day in the country at the picturesque Awa-iti Domain, in Little River

    For local farmers it was a good chance to catch up and show their sheep after several shows were cancelled last year due to Covid-19.

    Breeders travelled from all over Canterbury to attend the show.

    A new section at this year’s show was poultry, organised by ex-farmer and poultry enthusiast Pete May, who recently sold his Banks Peninsula farm and moved to Golden Bay.

    Cattle classes were once again cancelled due to Mycoplasma bovis, but children’s pet calf classes made a welcome return.

     

