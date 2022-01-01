Skip to main content
Subscribe
Log in
/
Register
Toggle navigation
Dunedin
16
|
12
Monday,
Mon,
24
January
Jan
2022
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
Search form
Search
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
People
Other News
Digital Editions
Rural Events
ODT
Search form
Search
Search
Login/Register
Subscribe
Send Us Your News
Contact Us
Email
Facebook
Plus
Jobs
Wedding Guide
Death Notices
Drive South
Weather
Other News
Showing merit of coloured sheep
Fancy a black sheep in the family?
Students’ startup partnering with MyFarm
Students’ startup partnering with MyFarm
A fledging Dunedin-based investment startup has received a "massive" boost after announcing a working partnership with long-established investment syndicator MyFarm.
126-year-old barn given new lease on life
126-year-old barn given new lease on life
The options are wide open for North Otago couple James Hutton and Tara Taylor, and their picturesque venue Ben Lomond Barn.
Grapes a bunch of history
Grapes a bunch of history
More than 150 years after Frenchman Jean Desire Feraud first made his mark on Central Otago, his legacy lives on.
Rider (86) readying for 30th cavalcade
Rider (86) readying for 30th cavalcade
"She's just a treasure."
Rain welcome as rivers were very warm
Rain welcome as rivers were very warm
The rain this week was welcome as rivers were very warm. The Taieri reached 24degC, which is just about as high as trout can tolerate.
A&P show just stadium events
A&P show just stadium events
The Maniototo A&P Show and Covid-19 are proving incompatible.
Relief for Tongan RSE workers
Relief for Tongan RSE workers
A group of Tongan seasonal labourers stranded in New Zealand can continue to work until a flight is available to take them home, their employer said.
24-hour Shear-a-thon to raise money for hospital
24-hour Shear-a-thon to raise money for hospital
The rural sector is uniting again to help those battling cancer in the South.
Shearing pays back those who backed cancer fight
Shearing pays back those who backed cancer fight
Cancer survivor Shaun Bradley is set to shear sheep to help Southerners battling the disease. Shawn McAvinue catches up with the West Otago farm manager as he prepares for some hard mahi on Waitangi weekend.
Celebrating a century on the land
Celebrating a century on the land
There’s no I in team and no A in McKenzie.
Perendale ram sells for $15,500
Perendale ram sells for $15,500
Of about 150 rams, one stood out to John Henricksen at the 2022 South Island Premier Ram Auction in Gore yesterday and he was willing to pay top dollar to get it.
Any colour, so long as it is red
Any colour, so long as it is red
A Mid Canterbury farmer has built up a collection of 50 tractors. Most of them are vintage and one colour, writes Tim Cronshaw.
Agriculture industry an accepting culture
Agriculture industry an accepting culture
A Canterbury dairying leader with Hong Kong heritage believes agriculture is one of the most accepting industries in the country.
Dunbier dedicates honour to ‘the people I have worked with’
Dunbier dedicates honour to ‘the people I have worked with’
If Dr Michael Dunbier had his time again, he would change little except for maybe diving deeper into his specialty agricultural research.
Specialist for pricing panel
Specialist for pricing panel
A Lincoln University lecturer is expected to add academic strength to the Fonterra Milk Price Panel.
How selected for MBA scholarship
How selected for MBA scholarship
DairyNZ’s Sarah How is going back to university on a new scholarship to supercharge leadership talent.
Beekeepers hoping for good flow
Beekeepers hoping for good flow
Beekeepers hope a sluggish start won’t put the brakes on honey flows this year.
Help picking plants to support bees
Help picking plants to support bees
Farmers puzzling about the best way to plant trees to keep bees well fed are being given a helping hand.
Donation will help keep school pool warm
Donation will help keep school pool warm
The heat will be kept in the water this summer at the Carew Peel Forest School pool thanks to a donation.
Read more