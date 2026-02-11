Trial results could be turning-point

Deer at Invermay Agricultural Centre, near Mosgiel. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A more accurate way to detect parasites in farmed deer could save the industry $50 million a year, researchers estimate.

Bioeconomy Science Institute scientist Bryan Thompson, of Mosgiel, said a trial of technology to detect parasite DNA in deer faeces has been launched by the institute, in partnership with Disease Research Ltd.

Parasite detection in deer was difficult, as they often showed no symptoms and traditional tests used for other livestock were unreliable, Mr Thompson said.

Parasites, such as gastrointestinal worms and lungworm, could reduce growth and bodyweight, and in severe cases caused death.

"With New Zealand home to the world’s largest population of farmed deer, improving parasite management is critical to protecting this $300million industry."

Early results from the trial, funded by Deer Industry New Zealand, were "highly encouraging", Mr Thompson said.

The polymerase chain reaction technology amplified DNA millions of times, making it much easier to detect whether a parasite, virus or bacteria was present in a sample.

For the project, Disease Research Ltd diagnostic staff analysed historic deer faecal samples from Invermay Agricultural Centre, near Mosgiel.

Applying the technology specifically to parasite detection in deer was new territory, he said.

"The early signs point to a turning point for the industry."

Bioeconomy Science Institute scientist Bryan Thompson. PHOTO: SRL FILES

The test could provide farmers a fast, accurate and cost-effective way to detect infections earlier, helping manage herd health more effectively, as well as reduce the risk of drench resistance.

"With only one drench available to deer farmers, accurate parasite detection ensures treatments are used wisely and unnecessary spending is avoided."

DRL laboratory manager Simon Liggett said the ability to interpret the results was just as important as detecting the parasites.

"Just because an animal has parasites doesn’t mean they’re affecting its health. Some parasites are harmful, many are not. Our role is not just to detect parasites but to interpret the data and help farmers understand what action, if any, is needed."

Commercial availability of the test would depend on the results of further trials expected to take place this autumn.

In the meantime, additional parasite information could already be provided when farmers send in samples for Johne’s disease testing.

DINZ policy and research manager Emil Murphy said the investment was about giving farmers greater certainty in parasite management.

"Our goal is to help farmers move beyond a ‘drench-and-hope’ approach. New Zealand is the only country farming deer at this scale, so we’re leading research that hasn’t been done anywhere else in the world."

Reducing the risk of drench resistance was a key driver.

The latest deer research would be showcased at the International Deer Biology Congress in Dunedin, which began yesterday. — Allied Media