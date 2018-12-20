Waitaki's fourth farm fatality in three months 'really hitting home'

A 21-year-old man has died after getting stuck in a hay baler on a farm in North Otago today. Photo: Daniel Birchfield

The death of a well-known 21-year-old Waitaki man in hay-baler incident has "really hit home" in a region already affected by recent farm fatalities, Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher says.

Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to Kakanui Valley Rd in Five Forks, west of Oamaru, shortly after 11am today.

Police said a 21-year-old man was killed in the incident.

A Worksafe spokeswoman said she could confirm the man died after becoming stuck in the hay baler and an investigation has started.

It was the 17th farm fatality in New Zealand this year and fifth this month, she said.

Mr Kircher said the victim and his family were well-known in the community.

"Obviously, our thoughts and sympathies are with all the people who are involved," he said.

"It's another farm fatality - one was too many and now this . . . It's really hitting home.

"I think it hurts even more with the timing that it is, but also when it's someone who is really young and got a great future ahead of them that has strong connections to the community.

"All these things comes together and . . . I think it's going to hit home even more so."

Nadine Tomlinson, of Dunback, and her 3-year-old son Angus, died in October when the tractor and trailer unit she was driving slipped into a reservoir on the property.

Donald Dennison, of Palmerston, died at the beginning of this month when the 4WD vehicle he was driving crashed down a 200m bluff.

A police spokesman said officers were still responding to today's incident.

An Otago Daily Times reporter, who was at the scene this afternoon, said police had left the area but Worksafe staff were on site.

Sergeant Blair Wilkinson, of Oamaru, confirmed a 21-year-old Waitaki man was "killed in an accident while working a piece of farm machinery on the property."

He said police were called to the scene about 11am and confirmed there were no "suspicious circumstances" surrounding the man's death.