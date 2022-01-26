Wapiti sale a success

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Littlebourne Farm owner Geoff Pullar said he was "pretty happy" with the 33rd annual on-farm wapiti sire sale in Winton last week.
The remaining two bulls were sold by private treaty the following day.
The 19 bulls sold for an average price of more than $3500.
At the sale this year, a 3-year-old bull, Red 53, fetched the highest price of $6000.
"He’s a good all-rounder but better in velvet," Mr Pullar said.
Keith and Annette Stanley bought Red 53 for their 340ha farm Scotston in Fairlie.
Mr Stanley said the temperament of the bulls kept them coming back to the sale.
Mr Pullar said the bulls had good temperaments because they spent their first winter in a shed.
He would continue to improve the traits of his herd by introducing genetics using artificial insemination.
"Slowly but surely," Mr Pullar said.