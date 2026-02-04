Youngster tops photo competition

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A Mackenzie College pupil has won a top spot in a regional photography competition.
Will Cassie, 12, took first place in the 11 to 17-year-old category in the Canterbury Museum’s Amazing Animals photo competition.
His winning photograph was taken in late October last year of his pet sheep in a snowy paddock.
"When I found out I had won I was shocked."
He said with the number of entries in the competition, he was not expecting it.
The winning photographs from each category — along with some highly commended entries — were displayed at the Canterbury Museum Pop-Up which finished on Sunday.