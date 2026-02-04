Wednesday, 4 February 2026

Youngster tops photo competition

    By Shelly Inon
    1. Rural life
    2. Other News

    Fairlie youngster Will Cassie won his category in the Amazing Animals photo competition with a...
    Fairlie youngster Will Cassie won his category in the Amazing Animals photo competition with a shot of his pet sheep in the snow. Photo: supplied
    A Mackenzie College pupil has won a top spot in a regional photography competition.

    Will Cassie, 12, took first place in the 11 to 17-year-old category in the Canterbury Museum’s Amazing Animals photo competition.

    His winning photograph was taken in late October last year of his pet sheep in a snowy paddock.

    "When I found out I had won I was shocked."

    He said with the number of entries in the competition, he was not expecting it.

    The winning photographs from each category — along with some highly commended entries — were displayed at the Canterbury Museum Pop-Up which finished on Sunday.

    shelley.inon@alliedpress.co.nz

    Southern Rural Life