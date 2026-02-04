Youngster tops photo competition

Fairlie youngster Will Cassie won his category in the Amazing Animals photo competition with a shot of his pet sheep in the snow. Photo: supplied

A Mackenzie College pupil has won a top spot in a regional photography competition.

Will Cassie, 12, took first place in the 11 to 17-year-old category in the Canterbury Museum’s Amazing Animals photo competition.

His winning photograph was taken in late October last year of his pet sheep in a snowy paddock.

"When I found out I had won I was shocked."

He said with the number of entries in the competition, he was not expecting it.

The winning photographs from each category — along with some highly commended entries — were displayed at the Canterbury Museum Pop-Up which finished on Sunday.

