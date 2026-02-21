US athletes attract crowd

Visiting United States athlete Lloyd Hahn wins the 440 yards (quarter mile; about 400m) handicap at an athletics meeting on South Dunedin's Caledonian Ground. — Otago Witness, 2.3.1926.

It is seldom that champion athletes from overseas come this way, and so it was not surprising that a crowd of well over 3000 should be present at the Caledonian Ground on Saturday to see Jackson V. Scholz and Lloyd Hahn, the American sprinters, in competition with local runners.

Kahn started in the 440 yards and the mile, and won them both. He showed fine judgment in picking up his fields, and his finishing sprint in the longer race was something to remember. He has an attractive, effortless action and a long, low stride. In the 440 yards, Olsen, a young runner from South Otago, put up a fine performance by racing stride for stride with the visiting champion over the last 200 yards. He is a promising runner and should improve with experience.

Stole cash to treat mates

A boy, 12 years of age, was brought up before Mr J.R. Bartholomew SM on a charge of having stolen £7, the property of Emma Grant. — The Juvenile Probation Officer stated that the boy came of a good family, but that he had of late been in the habit of stealing money from various shops in South Dunedin, his total pilferings amounting in all to about £11. With the money he had been making himself a "good fellow" by treating his schoolmates. The boy’s school report was not good, as he was apt to shirk his work. — The Magistrate said he would give the lad another chance, and conditional on a good report from the probation officer, under whose charge he would be placed, he would hold the matter over for 12 months. The father was ordered to make restitution of the stolen money at the rate of £1 per month.

Now available on tap

It is of more than ordinary interest to the public that motor spirit manufacturers have selected Dunedin as one of the centres in New Zealand to have the facilities of bulk delivery of motor spirit. The innovation indicates the importance of the city as a distributing centre, and a recognition by manufacturers of the demands of a great and growing motor industry. The Vacuum Oil Co has made admirable arrangements for bulk distribution of motor spirit here, and Plume motor spirit is now being delivered to city street kerb pumps by means of the huge motor tank wagon, thus the cost of tins and cases is eliminated. The motorist has now no necessity to lay in stocks of spirit in tins.

The development of all parts of the country depends in a very real measure on the availability of petroleum products, and the extension of up-to-date facilities for the supply of petrol in bulk is a great forward movement. The company has embarked on a large development programme which will give to the motorist the benefits of bulk delivery. Dunedin is one of the first centres to come within the scope of this important development.

Huge storage tanks will be built at main centres, and tankers from overseas will unload into these tanks. Tank cars to be used on the railways are being built, and a fleet of motor tank wagons will be operated. The plans call for the erection of many provincial tank stations throughout the country, which will serve the surrounding community.

5cm-long moth found

A farmer of Awamoko has sent to the office of the North Otago Times a shellback moth, about two inches in length, which he declares to be new to the district. The moth is very common in the North Island. It is the product of the white pine grub. — ODT, 22.2.1926