Central Otago shearer on the tools for 30 years

Peter Lyon Shearing ganger Jimmy Clark, of Alexandra. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

About 30 years.

Q. How old were you when you began working as a shearer?

About 16 and I went full-time at 17.

Q. Have you done anything other than shearing?

No, it’s the only thing I’ve ever known.

Q. Is your job seasonal or do you travel across New Zealand for work?

I work most of the year crutching and shearing in Central Otago. We might drop to three or four days a week in November.

Q. What is the furthest you travel for a job?

About two hours.

Q. What time does your alarm sound this time of year?

Between 4.30am and 5am depending on how far we are travelling and we get home, when we get home.

Q. What’s the most sheep you’ve shorn in a day?

About 770 crossbred lambs in nine hours.

Q. Do you shear fine and strong wool?

Yeah, around here, you’ve got to.

Q. How is the body holding up?

I’m all good.

Q. What is the peak number of shearers working for Peter Lyon during the peak of the season?

We could have 250 on when we get busy — it could be more. There could be 30 gangs out working on the same day so it takes a lot of organising.

Q. What is your favourite place to work?

They are all pretty good. This one is good because I know we will be going for 10 days.

Q. Have you noticed shearing work dropping off as the national flock size has got smaller over the years?

No we are still busy around this area. We won’t get trees and there’s plenty of finewool.

Q. Is it true you are one of Peter Lyon’s biggest earners?

Over the year I would be because I’m here all year.

Q. How long are you going to shear for?

Until I can’t.