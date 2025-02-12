Back to the focus groups

Beef + Lamb’s strategy is shifting to focus on production and profitability and rolling out focus groups, similar to the successful Red Meat Profit Partnership (RMPP) programme. Beef + Lamb are almost going back to the future.

Q. What was the RMPP programme?

Basically, meat companies and banks came together to fund small group learning in the 2010s and these groups ran for many years. People enjoyed being part of a smaller group and felt a lot more comfortable and willing to learn and express themselves. Our goal is to help people achieve their farming goals. We want to go back to that way and it'll be fully funded and facilitated by Beef + Lamb.

Q. When will the focus groups start in the South?

The first round of the focus groups are starting in Otago and Southland in late February and early March.

Q. What's the uptake been like so far?

Most of the groups are full but we will do a second round in a couple of months' time. Overall it’s been pretty positive. A lot of the people I've been talking to enjoyed being part of an RMPP group and what it delivered their farming businesses.

Q. Will all the new group members be former RMPP members?

No. We've had a lot of good uptake from younger farmers who really want to learn and be the best they can be on farm.

Q. What topics will be covered in the new focus groups?

At the moment, animal production, forages and financial management.

Q. Where are the groups meeting in the South?

Central Otago, Coastal Otago, and South Otago, two groups in Eastern Southland and one in Northern Southland. If people are interested, get in touch. We're keen to hear what's happening out there.

Q. Are the new focus groups replacing any existing Beef + Lamb events?

We haven’t given up on what we've done in the past, such as our showcase and farming-for-profit events or workshops, like WormWise. The focus groups are adding another tool in the extension toolbox for how Beef + Lamb serves its communities.