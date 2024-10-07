Commitment, innovation key for community, future

Balclutha accountant Jimmy Johnstone is a lover of open spaces. PHOTO: EVELYN THORN What is your utopian view of the farming sector, what makes a good rural community and any advice for your younger self?

We are fortunate indeed to live in a country with so much natural beauty, something never to lose sight of as we contemplate changes and challenges we are less enamoured with.

Living rurally, we know that agriculture and other land-based industries play a big part in the development and prosperity of our country. Globally, our comparative advantage is an ability to produce safe, high-quality food. A recipe for success you would think, however our sheep farmers are going through a very tough period at present.

Right now, it might seem like a perfect storm, with low sheep product prices, farmflation, high interest rates and increasing compliance burden. Sadly, there also seems to be a bigger divide and lessening tolerance between rural and urban with the blame game being played in the climate change debate.

Trees are encroaching on good pastoral land too, something many see as a threat to rural communities. However, many of these challenges come and go and one of the benefits of experience and longevity, some might say middle age, is that you know that these things are cyclical and better times are surely ahead.

Tough times bring change, not always welcome, but it can bring new and better ways of doing things and labour-saving technology.

Adapt we must, and in my experience, farmers are a skilled and savvy bunch who do just that, particularly in times of adversity. I see evidence every week in my work of people doing new things, adapting to what they see around them and making the best of challenging situations.

I also see resiliency. Part of this is the sense of community that comes with living rurally.

People live, work and play together. Rural communities are based on farming businesses, most family-owned and operated, often spanning several generations. Towns are built around the businesses that support the farming community and the communal assets that go with population groups — schools, halls, sports clubs/facilities and church.

People are our most valuable asset, and this comes to the fore when there is a threat or opportunity for a community. Out of what might seem like nowhere, leaders and thinkers step up to face the challenge.

In my time, one of the most challenging issues for rural communities has been the retention and maintenance of health services. This is playing out "on the big screen" in Dunedin at present, but many local rural communities have been there already, back in the 1990s.

However, "cometh the hour, cometh the (wo)man", and leaders emerged in each community to take on this threat, challenging health bureaucracy. I was in the trenches in Lawrence and Roxburgh, and it was replicated in many rural towns. The outcome — community-owned organisations owning and delivering health services using an integrated healthcare model. While clinical staffing is increasingly a challenge, these are still operating successfully today, some 30 years on.

Health is but one example of rural communities working together for the common good. Common themes are committed rural people pulling together for the betterment of their local town. Often a mammoth task, involving many, many volunteer hours, securing significant sums of money, navigating complex contracts, and delivering on time and budget. That this is achieved, says a lot about the collective strengths in our communities.

What I can say is that it will always appear daunting at the start. However, there are always local people prepared to commit to facing the challenge. They need to be supported. Identify what is needed and fill the gaps. A small group of committed people is best. Rural communities are rich with people with the necessary skills — integrity, common sense, business acumen and a solution-focused mindset. Encourage young people to be involved. They embrace technology, see the world differently and bring innovative ideas to the table.

You need to have, and document, a clear vision. You will be regularly tested throughout the process. There will often be vigorous debate. Listening is an important skill, and you need to always be respectful and open minded. Build a team. Circle back to the vision, especially when hurdles emerge.

Success comes from good planning and execution. Make a plan; think "what is needed to make it happen, rather than why it cannot". Gather the information needed for a decision, then make the decision. Manage and monitor the project carefully, set timelines/milestones. Most of all, celebrate the end result.

I feel privileged to have worked alongside rural leaders and supporters over the last 30-odd years, doing our best to make a difference. To my mind, this is a what makes a good rural community — local people working together for the common good.

— Jimmy Johnstone, Accountant, Balclutha