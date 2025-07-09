Drunken brawl outside Dunedin bar lands man in hospital

An alcohol-fuelled brawl involving seven men erupted outside a Dunedin bar last night, resulting in one man being taken to hospital, police say.

The group, made up of six men in their 30s and a man in his 60s, were fighting outside a bar in Princes St at about 12.15am this morning, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

One 30-year-old man was transported to Dunedin Hospital due to facial injuries.

All men were reportedly too drunk to tell police what happened and officers were waiting for the seven to sober up.

Police were waiting for CCTV from the pub and have obtained all seven of the men’s details, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Later at 3.30am, a man walked into the Octagon Night n Day store asking for cigarettes — despite having no way to pay for them.

Staff denied the man’s request, and he allegedly responded by helping himself to a pair on sunglasses, an energy drink, and a slushie before walking out.

All up, the stolen goods amounted to $44, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police were called and the man was arrested.

He was bailed and would appear in Dunedin district court on July 15.

