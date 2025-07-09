Seymour not welcomed by all

Watched by police, about 100 demonstrators led a noisy chant outside a central Dunedin hotel where Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour was attending a meeting tonight.

They were heard yelling for the Act leader to "bugger off" and that he "is not welcome here".

The protest was organised by the International Socialist Organisation and included a variety of groups who were vocal about issues including the Regulatory Standards Bill, pay parity, rights for workers and Māori, the war in Gaza, and the environment.

Protesters outside the Distinction Hotel this evening. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The noisy protest took place outside the Distinction Dunedin Hotel where Act was hosting a public meeting with Mr Seymour at 6pm.

Police told advancing demonstrators to stay away from outside the front of the hotel in Liverpool St and to stick to the footpath.

The protesters marched a loop around building to make sure they were heard by the MP.

