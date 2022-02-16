Conditions hard with heavy rain

Heavy rain was no fun for dogs or their masters at the Hilton Gapes Valley Collie Club’s dog trials event. PHOTO: SALLY MALLINSON

Heavy rain failed to deter dog teams from having a good day out at South Canterbury’s Hilton Gapes Valley Collie Club’s dog trials event.

In the open competition, Stu Millar with his eye dog Laddie earned 96 points to win the Long Head title, while Mark Copland and Deb’s 98 points saw them top the podium for the Short Head and Yard.

Mark Mallinson and Loyal accumulated 96 points to lead the Zig Zag Hunt and Lloyd Smith and Charlie emerged at the front in the Straight Hunt, on 98.5 points.

Club members Mark Mallinson with Loyal and Merv King with Tank were among triallists collecting qualification points.

Secretary Sally Mallinson said muddy conditions after two days of rain caused access issues.

She said some vehicles had to be towed in and out at Merv and Logan King’s property, Rapuwai, near Geraldine.

"Despite the conditions we had a good trial with everyone attending grateful to be able to partake in their sport. Entries were down a bit on last year due to the weather conditions, but the competition was hot with some very good dogs showing up."

Mrs Mallinson said a good turnout of young competitors relatively new to the sport, were in the mix, and had brought with them capable dogs.

Results

LONG HEAD, judge Dallas Amalfitano (Levels) Open: 1st Stu Millar with Laddie, 96 points, 2nd Hamish Steele with Mate 95.75, 3rd Chris Calder with Bruce 95.5, 4th Barry Thompson with Bolt 95.25, 5th George Adams with Bill 94. Intermediate: 1st George Adams with Bill 94, 2nd Lloyd Smith with Guide 89.5, 3rd Kevin Ashworth with Leah 88.5. Maiden: 1st Zetlin McAtamney with Floss 79, 2nd Cam Russell with Bess 75, 3rd Craig Moore with Syco 67.5. District Open: 1st Mark Mallinson with Razzu 89, 2nd Steve Blanchard with Spike 85, 3rd Cam Russell with Bess 75. District Maiden 1st Cam Russell with Bess 75, 2nd Craig Moore with Syco 67.5, 3rd Craig Moore with Cossack 63.

SHORT HEAD AND YARD, judge Brad Clouston (Cheviot) Open: 1st Mark Copland with Deb 98, 2nd Lloyd Smith with Code 97, 3rd Bill Lott with Cap 96.5, 4th Kevin Ashworth with Leah 95, 5th Lloyd Smith with Ted 94.5. Intermediate: 1st Lloyd Smith with Code 97, 2nd Kevin Ashworth with Leah 95, 3rd Derek Deans with Prince 93.5. Maiden: 1st Lloyd Smith with Code 97, 2nd Derek Deans with Prince 93.5, 3rd Ben Millar with Ace 87.5. District Open: 1st Mike Brown with Midge 90, 2nd Mike Brown with Meg 85, 3rd Merv King with Kate 74, District Maiden: 1st Craig Moore with Syco 71, 2nd Bob Douglas with Vic 68, 3rd Grant Wardell with Lou 52.5.

ZIG ZAG HUNT, judge Steve Kerr (Fairlie) Open: 1st Mark Mallinson with Loyal 96, 2nd Greg Metherell with Blast 95, 3rd Merv King with Tank 94.5, 4th Cam Russell with Sam 94, 5th Shannon Flett with Drax 93. Intermediate: 1st Greg Metherell with Blast 95, 2nd Cam Russell with Sam 94, 3rd Shannon Flett with Drax 93. Maiden: 1st Stewart Dalzell with George 92, 2nd Mark Kennedy with Hammer 91, 3rd Craig Moore with Horse 89. District Open: 1st Mark Mallinson with Loyal 96, 2nd Merv King with Tank 94.5, 3rd Cam Russell with Sam 94. District Maiden: 1st Craig Moore with Horse 89, 2nd Craig Moore with Rage 70, 3rd Grant Wardell with Tom48.

STRAIGHT HUNT, judge Luke Jamison (Cheviot) Open: 1st Lloyd Smith with Charlie 98.5, 2nd Murray Dodds with Punch 97.75, 3rd Shannon Flett with Drax 97.5, 4th Ian Wallace with Bloke 97, 5th Steph Tweed with Lou 96.75. Intermediate: 1st Shannon Flett with Drax 97.5, 2nd Ian Wallace with Storm 96, 3rd Mike Brown with True 95.25. Maiden: 1st Mike Brown with True 95.25, 2nd Bill Lott with Dan 94.5, 3rd Greg Anderson with Lucy 94. District Open: 1st Mike Brown with True 95.25, 2nd John Walls with Nate 95, 3rd Mark Mallinson with Loyal 94. District Maiden: 1st Mike Brown with True 95.25, 2nd John Walls with Hank 93.5, 3rd Craig Moore with Horse 94.

TIM.CRONSHAW@alliedpress.co.nz