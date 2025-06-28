Dunedin network 'coped well' with downpour

No play today - a flooded Oval at Kensington. PHOTO GERARD O'BRIEN

Dunedin's network has withstood heavy rainfall overnight, but the city council is reminding residents to stay safe and avoid unnecessary travel.

A MetService orange rain warning remains in place for Dunedin and Clutha, with an additional 20mm to 30mm of rain forecast until 9pm on Saturday. It said streams and rivers could rise rapidly, and surface flooding, slips and difficult driving conditions were possible.

Scott MacLean, the DCC's general manager of climate and city growth, said this morning the network had "coped well" with heavy rain overnight.

“Contractors responded to isolated incidents of ponding overnight. Our teams are inspecting the network for damage and flooding, and there are some temporary road closures in place. Up-to-date advice on road closures can be found on our website.

“With the exception of the Logan Park artificial turfs, all council grounds are closed to the public today. Staff and contractors will continue to monitor the network over the weekend.”

Athletics Otago's Edmond Cup Cross Country event on Saturday has been cancelled.

As at 10.30am on Saturday, Old Brighton Road and Gladstone Road South - Riccarton Road West to Cemetery Road were closed, the DCC website showed.

A low off the South Island east coast was expected to bring heavy rain to the lower South Island and snow to inland parts of Otago and Southland today, MetService advised this morning.

A heavy snow watch was in place for Central Otago, Southland north of Lumsden, also inland Dunedin and Clutha from 9am until 7pm on Saturday. Periods of heavy snow were expected above 400 metres, where snowfall amounts may approach warning criteria.

A heavy rain watch was in place for Southland about and east of Mossburn from 9am until 3pmon Saturday. Periods of heavy rain were expected and amounts may approach warning criteria.

Delta employees Peter Soper (left) and Simon Smaill fill a sandbag at the Dunedin Ice Stadium carpark in Victoria Rd yesterday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said a deep, complex low would move across the upper South Island from the west, directing a strong cold southwest flow across the southern regions.

Once the low-pressure system had passed over to the east side of the country, easterly winds would then push it back towards the Otago coastline.

"That rain coming across the country swirls around and makes landfall again near Dunedin and North Otago. It’s kind of like a spinning top."

Otago Regional Council natural hazards manager Jean-Luc Payan said people needed to consider forecast snow, rain and rising river conditions could change very quickly and with little warning.

Low-lying areas which could potentially be affected included parts of the Tokomairaro flood plain including Milton, the Lower Taieri flood plain including Henley, the Lower Clutha flood plain and Middlemarch.

The Water of Leith and Lindsay Creek in Dunedin were not expected to overtop their banks.

The Silver Stream near Mosgiel was expected to peak at about 90 cumecs early on Saturday afternoon. and no overflowing was expected.

The Taieri River at Outram was expected to peak in the evening at about 700 cumecs.

Flooding of the unprotected areas downstream of Outram was likely.

South Otago

In South Otago, council contractors have been monitoring river levels in Clutha since the early hours of Saturday morning.

There were numerous areas of surface flooding around Milton, namely in Springfield Rd and Elliotvale Rd and Karoro Creek, a spokeswoman for the district council said late on Saturday morning.

"The creeks and streams are full around West Otago which we will continue to monitor."

The Clutha River at Balclutha was expected to peak at about 1900 cumecs on Sunday morning.

Flooding was likely in low-lying areas next to to the river upstream of Balclutha, and unprotected areas downstream of the township on the Clutha delta.

The ORC said it would be monitoring streams and rivers 24/7 at the weekend.

Staff and contractors would be in the field checking floodbank and drainage assets and pumping stations.

Dunedin City Council chief executive Sandy Graham said yesterday while the city's network was expected to cope with the downpour, staff and contractors were in a state of readiness.

"At this stage the Dunedin Civil Defence bunker is not activating, and we expect our network will cope with the forecast rain, but we’ll continue to monitor the situation and make further announcements as needed."

- APL