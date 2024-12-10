'Incredible mana': Community shaken by high-profile farmer's death

Chris Allen. Photo: Federated Farmers

Police have named the high-profile Canterbury farmer who died suddenly following an incident at his farm in Ashburton Forks yesterday.

He was 62-year-old Chris Allen, of Ashburton Forks.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to an address at 5.25pm on Monday.

The spokesperson said the death was not suspicious.

Allen was a respected farmer and long-time member of Federated Farmers.

Mid Canterbury Federated Farmers president David Acland said Allen had "incredible mana".

"It’s a tragedy and he gave a significant contribution both to Federated Farmers and the wider community in his time."

Acland said the death has devastated the rural community.

"He was a big part of the community and the school board of trustees for years.

Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Chris Allen. Photo: Federated Farmers

"Everyone’s shaken by what happened."

Allen’s contribution to the freshwater and biodiversity was also significant.

"His contribution was massive outside and beyond the farm gate,” Acland said.

Allen’s sheep and beef property near Mt Somers was one of several properties badly damaged in the floods that hit the region in 2021.

He hosted former prime minister Jacinda Ardern at his property to show the extent of the damage and helped lead the call for government support.

Police have not released the cause of his death.

"Police would like to extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones at this time," the police spokesperson said.

His death has been referred to the coroner.

- additional reporting Tim Cronshaw