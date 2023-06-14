Middlemarch next stop on wellness tour

Rural Support Trust ambassador Matt Chisholm is stopping in Middlemarch on his Time Out Tour on Friday. PHOTO: LOTTIE HEDLEY

Sheep and beef farmer and Country Living presenter Matt Chisholm is bringing his Time Out Tour to Middlemarch on Friday.

Rural Support Trust national council chairman Mike Green said Mr Chisholm was the trust’s ambassador and had been on a nationwide tour talking about mental wellness and resilience.

So far, he had visited 29 rural communities and connected with more than 3900 people.

His next tour stop would be in Middlemarch.

Doors at the Strath-Taieri Community Centre open at 5.30pm.

The tour started in Southland and Stewart Island in June last year.

Mr Chisholm had openly shared his mental health struggles.

On the tour, he talked about his personal experiences and how he found a way through.

"Matt’s role as our ambassador is about remaining mentally resilient through tough times. We've partnered with him because he has an important message to share with rural people, to give hope that there is a way through whatever difficulties individuals and families may be facing."

The feedback from those who had attended the tour events across the country had been overwhelmingly positive, Mr Green said.

"We are seeing evidence that Matt’s tour is helping."

After each event, people were reaching out to the trust and other like-minded organisations for support, he said.

"As Matt tours other parts of the country, we hope more people are inspired and feel confident about reaching out for help."

Mr Chisholm’s battles were documented in Imposter, a book he published in 2021, and documentaries Like a Man and Man Enough, both supported by the Mental Health Foundation.

Speaking of his ambassadorship role, Mr Chisholm said he liked the good work the trust did largely behind the scenes.

"I want people to understand how the trust can help them in their communities, so more people can access their services when they need it most," he said.

His key message to anyone struggling with such pressure was to ask for help.

"Instead of having a conversation with yourself, go and talk to someone. Take that first step and life will change. Life can be infinitely greater than what it feels like now. Often the best of times come after the worst of times."

Brought up in Otago, Mr Chisholm farms on a 29ha block at Chatto Creek in Central Otago.

"It’s been beaut returning to my rural roots. I’ve started a Southdown sheep stud and I’m going to breed some Speckle Park cattle. Life’s busy with my TV work and a young family, but I want to be able to give back where I can."