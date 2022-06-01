Recipe: Pork belly burgers at Maniototo sale

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
- rock salt
- black pepper
- Chinese five spice
- coriander
- star anise
- pork belly
- Turkish buns
- Asian slaw
- salsa
Method
Blend salt, pepper, Chinese five spice, coriander and star anise until semi-fine.
Score the skin of a pork belly and rub the mix all over the skin and meat.
Place the pork in an oven preheated to 160degC and roast for two to three hours, depending on the size of the belly.
Carve the pork.
In a Turkish bun, place pork meat and Asian slaw (use anything available — I tend to use shredded cabbage and carrot sometimes with a bit of lettuce or baby spinach) and a salsa (again I use what I have available, usually a mix of fresh tomatoes, cucumber and coriander).
Top with crackling and serve.
HONOURABLE MENTION
Joy Dundass and Elaine Aitken both served their own delicious soups at the bull sale, but neither of the recipes for the beefy vegetable broths are being published because both free-style cooks did not use a recipe, the availability of produce, spices and condiments in their kitchens dictating what went in their pots.