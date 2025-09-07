Queenstown distillery looks to expand

Broken Heart Spirits owner Joerg Henkenhaf, of Queenstown, with a bottle of the distillery’s vodka, in 2022. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Having just added another trophy to its impressive haul, Queenstown-based Broken Heart Spirits is looking to expand.

It once again won gold at the New Zealand Spirit Awards for its original gin, taking home the trophy for best gin in the ‘juniper-forward’ category, which most know as a classic London Dry.

That was the first drop off the production line 13 years ago and it’s won gold medals every year since the NZ Spirit Awards launched in 2020.

Master distiller and Broken Heart Spirits founder Joerg Henkenhaf says he’s "extremely proud" it’s still winning respected awards.

The company now has 12 products in the portfolio which have been internationally recognised — in 2022, it won the world’s best pure natural vodka in the World’s Best Vodka Awards, having been named NZ Country Winner three years on the trot.

Broken Heart has also introduced fully recyclable eco-fill pouches across the entire range and most recently developed a 0% proof botanical spirit.

But Henkenhaf says the next big project’s finding premises for a purpose-built Queenstown distillery, incorporating a tasting room.

"This expansion will enable us to continue to grow our product range while keeping innovation and sustainability at the heart of everything we do," he says.

"It also means we can accelerate our growth into international markets while being committed to remaining a Queenstown-based business and growing the strong reputation of NZ craft spirits."

Broken Heart’s partnered with PledgeMe Crowdfunding to support the growth — to pledge, visit pledgeme.co.nz/investments/620