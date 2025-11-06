10 submitters on Shotover wastewater application

The Shotover wastewater treatment plant. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Just 10 submissions have been received on a controversial application for the Shotover wastewater treatment plant.

The Otago Regional Council said it had received 10 submissions to the application. Of these, three were neutral, six in opposition and one in support.

The application, made by the Queenstown Lakes District Council, seeks to discharge treated wastewater from the Shotover Wastewater Treatment Plant to the Shotover River.

This involves riverbed disturbance works within the bed of the Shotover to discharge remobolised sediment and to divert water to maintain a flowing channel for the treated wastewater discharge.

Eight submitters have asked to be heard.

The application is by-passing the council hearing stage and will head straight to the Environment Court.

No date has been set for the court hearing.

- Allied Media