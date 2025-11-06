Final blast work on bluff next week

Blasting to clear potential dangers on the Nevis Bluff is due to end next week. The third session would take place at 1pm on Tuesday, November 11.

Subject to weather conditions, the blasting will mean a one-hour delay for traffic on the affected area of State Highway 6.

The precision use of explosives on unstable rock, about 100 metres above the highway, is vital to ensure the safety of road users, a spokesman for the NZ Transport Agency said.

The blasting is part of a spring/summer programme at the bluff, between Cromwell and Queenstown, taking place over four weeks.

It also involved rock scaling work and checking of monitoring equipment at the site.

Outside of the blasting times, people were advised to build an extra 10 minutes into their travels past the bluff site between 8am and 5pm weekdays.

More broadly, road users could expect delays of about 30 minutes on SH6 through Kawarau Gorge due to issues such as slips from recent weather events, he said.

- Allied Media