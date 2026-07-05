Meeting commercial demand

Image: supplied

This Waipuna Rise commercial precinct (right) is aimed at owner-occupiers and investors.

It comprises six two-level buildings with ground-floor showrooms and a three-level building with five unit-title offices.

So far, two of the buildings and one unit title have sold — one to an out-of-town party and two to local businesses.

Local Bayleys agent William Gubb, who’s marketing the precinct with colleague Henry Napier, says commercial vacancy in Frankton is extremely low.

They’ve had interest from owner-occupiers and tenants, too.

The buildings are selling for $1,619,000-plus, and the cheapest unit title is $1,120,000.

Gubb says there is not a high sales threshold before construction starts, with completion likely early 2028.