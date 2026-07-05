Volunteer shortage hits Canshop

Queenstown Canshop needs more volunteers.

The Cancer Society’s Queenstown Lakes and Central Otago community manager Tara Strahan says like many volunteer organisations, the Canshop is finding it increasingly difficult to attract new volunteers.

Some regular helpers head to warmer climes during the winter, leaving gaps that are hard to fill, Strahan says.

Established in 2015 to help Wakatipu families facing the life-changing impact of cancer, the Canshop is the society’s "volunteer heart" in the resort.

"Many of the original volunteers who helped open the doors more than 10 years ago are still there today, giving their time with the same passion and commitment they showed from the beginning."

Their efforts mean "every dollar raised stays local", she says.