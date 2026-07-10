Warning over 'freezing fog' in Kawerau Gorge

Motorists are being warned to watch out for freezing fog and icy roads on a chilly start to the day in Queenstown and Central Otago.

Queenstown Lakes District Council said it had temperature reports of -5˚C in Queenstown and -6˚C over the Lindis Pass.

Kawarau Gorge and Haast Pass – watch out for freezing fog. Remember headlights don’t always come on in fog on your ‘automatic’ setting when it gets lighter, so switch to manual.

Crown Range – frost in many places and could be icy, especially over bridge decks; grit applied.

Arrowtown / Arthurs Point / Fernhill / Queenstown Hill – frost in many locations with grit applied as required.

Glenorchy-Queenstown Road – frost between One Mile roundabout and Bob’s Cove; grit applied.

Wānaka, Luggate and Lake Hāwea – mainly dry roads with some frosty patches; take care in shaded spots, slow down and drive to the conditions.

Crews will be working to sweep some of the grit applied over the last few days when it's safe to do so.

The temperature in Central Otago town Naseby hit -6˚C while tother areas in the district recorded temperatures of -2˚C, the Central Otago District Council said.

"Roads are mostly dry, but please take care in shaded areas and around bridge decks where ice may be hiding."

Danseys Pass Road from the gates near the hotel remains closed – 4X4 access only from Ridge Rd