National wants to progress a more seamless transtasman travel experience.

If re-elected, the party says it will "work with" Australia on a fully digital trial, in time for the next men's T20 World Cup.

It could mean paper passports are no longer required at the gates, with Australian and New Zealand citizens providing their details digitally before departure, and then relying on smartphones, digital credentials, and biometric technology in their journeys through the airports.

National's tourism spokesperson Louise Upston said it was the "next logical step" in the relationship.

"Today's announcement is in the spirit of the long-standing and close relationship between our two countries and will make passage between them as seamless as possible, whilst still maintaining the security and integrity of New Zealand's border."

It would not mean bypassing biosecurity, however, with travellers still having to make declarations and potentially getting their bags inspected.

Upston said National intended to trial it in time for the 2028 Men's T20 Cricket World Cup, which is being joint-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

There have been a few steps to make crossing the ditch easier in recent years. In 2009, SmartGates were brought in for transtasman passengers.

In 2023, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and then-prime minister Chris Hipkins committed to simplifying travel, and established an expert taskforce to explore how to do it.

In 2024, Albanese and Christopher Luxon endorsed the taskforce's approach, and committed to Australia trialling digital incoming passenger cards (which New Zealand has had since 2023), and New Zealand upgrading its eGates.