A punter from Invercargill is half a million dollars richer after winning a share of Lotto First Division on Wednesday night.

The winner bought their ticket from Four Square Otatara, and split the $1,000,000 prize with someone from Marlborough who bought their ticket on MyLotto.

One player won Strike Four, taking home $700,000. The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Hamilton.

Powerball was not won last night and will be $15 million on Saturday.

Ten players won $22,182 each with Lotto Second Division, and one of those players, from Timaru, also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $36,487.

— Allied Media