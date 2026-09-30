The first Oamaru to Dunedin bus service hit the highway on Thursday morning.

Its maiden trip was celebrated with a small ribbon cutting ceremony.

Otago Regional Council deputy chairman and Moeraki ward councillor Kevin Malcolm had the honours, along with ORC transport portfolio co-lead councillor Alan Somerville.

It was an exciting day for Oamaru, Mr Malcolm told the Oamaru Mail.

"This connects us. Connects us to our people, connects us to the university, connects us to all those activities down there, but more importantly it actually connects Dunedin people this way.”

The service allowed easier access for Oamaruvians to “all those sorts of things that we need to do with the big centre that we can’t necessarily provide in Oamaru” such as the Dunedin Hospital.

It also provided a cheaper alternative for travellers, with adult fares being $10.

"You can’t park in Dunedin for $10 a day,” Mr Malcolm said.

Bus Driver Gagan Gill was excited for its maiden trip. Photo: Nic Duff

Mr Malcolm praised the efforts of Oamaru man Trevor Goodin, who has championed the need for a bus service to Dunedin for years.

"It was very obvious from what we were getting [from the community] that people needed the service.

"Oamaru was probably feeling a wee bit isolated.”

The public bus service replaces a successful community shuttle trial — run by several volunteers — which ended this week and was established by the Oamaru Affordable Bus Steering committee and its chairman Mr Goodin.

ORC regional planning and transport general manager Anita Dawe also credited Mr Goodin’s efforts.

"This is really what community advocacy and action looks like.

"The work that the community trust did in terms of getting that shuttle up, showing us there was some demand for it paved a really nice platform for us.”

All that was left now was for residents to make use of the service, she said.

"We do need people to get in behind it.

"The one way that it continues on in perpetuity is by community support and I’m really optimistic the community will show that support.”

The ribbon cutting ceremony was attended by Waitaki Mayor Mel Tavendale and ORC chief executive Richard Saunders as well as eager passengers.