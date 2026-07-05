Homegrown events up for awards

Global Games founder Tyrone Campbell. Photo: supplied

Two Queenstown sports organisers have been named finalists in the New Zealand Event Awards.

Global Games, which runs festivals and tournaments for children aged 7 to 16 — mainly in rugby, rugby league, netball and football — is a finalist in Sports Event of the Year, Community Event of the Year and Sustainability Initiative of the Year.

Meanwhile, the 105th New Zealand Open golf tournament at Millbrook Resort is also a Sports Event of the Year finalist, and a finalist in the Major or Mega Event of the Year category.

Finalists in 17 categories were decided last month by a panel of judges drawn from the events, sponsorship, supplier and business sectors.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Auckland on August 5.

Global Games founder Tyrone Campbell says the nomination’s recognition of the "thousands of young people, clubs, volunteers, coaches, managers, referees, families, supporters and communities that have been part of the Global Games journey over the years".

"I am incredibly proud of what we have built together."

Global Games is hosting two events in Queenstown in the coming months: the NZ Junior Rugby Festival in August, and the Kiwi Junior Rugby League Festival in October.