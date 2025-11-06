Queenstown restaurants on Michelin's radar

Could Michelin diners be visiting Amisfield restaurant in Lake Hayes? PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Anonymous Michelin diners are in New Zealand tasting and rating some of the country's best restaurants, Tourism Minister Louise Upston says.

For the first time in 125 years the Michelin guide will include restaurants from Queenstown, Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch in an inaugural New Zealand edition, to be released next year.

Upston said the new guide was estimated to bring up 36,000 more international visitors to the country.

"Receiving selection into the Michelin Guide is a prestigious accolade, with its strong international following.

"That's reinforced by Tourism NZ research which rates 'trying local cuisine' as the number one audience interest among people actively considering New Zealand for their next holiday."

The move was supported by a $6.3 million contribution from the International Visitor Levy and Tourism New Zealand baseline funding.

"Michelin describes New Zealand as an exciting gastronomic destination, with exceptional restaurants," Upston said.

"Its presence here will mean more visitors dining in those restaurants and enjoying all New Zealand's hospitality has to offer - supporting small businesses, supporting jobs and supporting local economies in the process."

Earlier this year, Queenstown fine dining restaurant Amisfield was named in the top 100 restaurants in the world.

The Lake Hayes establishment is the first New Zealand restaurant to make the extended 51-100 list of the World's 50 Best Restaurants. The restaurant and winery placed 99th on the list.

It was also named the third best international restaurant in the world in Food & Wine magazine's Global Tastemakers Awards in April.

- additional reporting Allied Media