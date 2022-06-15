Recipe: Pumpkin soup

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Judith Speden, of Roxburgh, shares her recipe for the pumpkin soup she served at the 43rd annual Limehills Herefords bull sale in Millers Flat.
Ingredients
- 1 grey pumpkin, peeled, deseeded and chopped into chunks
- 1 white onion, peeled and sliced
- 4 cloves of garlic, crushed
- 7 cups of chicken stock
- 500ml of cream
- Salt and pepper
Method
1. Place pumpkin, onion, garlic, stock and some salt and pepper in a slow cooker.
2. Cook until pumpkin is tender, usually between three or four hours on high in the slow cooker.
3. Puree with a stick blender.
4. Stir in cream and season to taste.