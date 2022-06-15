Recipe: Pumpkin soup

Judith Speden serves her pumpkin soup at the Limehills Herefords 43rd annual bull sale in Millers Flat. Parents of children at Teviot Valley Educare Centre cater the event. The food at the sale is free, paid for by stud owners Gray and Robyn Pannett, as a fundraiser for the centre. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Judith Speden, of Roxburgh, shares her recipe for the pumpkin soup she served at the 43rd annual Limehills Herefords bull sale in Millers Flat.

Ingredients

1 grey pumpkin, peeled, deseeded and chopped into chunks

1 white onion, peeled and sliced

4 cloves of garlic, crushed

7 cups of chicken stock

500ml of cream

Salt and pepper

Method

1. Place pumpkin, onion, garlic, stock and some salt and pepper in a slow cooker.

2. Cook until pumpkin is tender, usually between three or four hours on high in the slow cooker.

3. Puree with a stick blender.

4. Stir in cream and season to taste.