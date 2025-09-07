Beloved Sydney shark attack victim mourned

Emergency services vessels and a helicopter at Long Reef Beach where a surfer died after being attacked by a large shark. Image: Robert Joodat/Instagram/Reuters

A surfer fatally mauled in a shark attack has been remembered as a beloved husband, father, brother, mate and the favourite son of a local boardriders' club.

The death of Mercury Psillakis a day before Father's Day has prompted the state government to pause plans to remove shark nets from some beaches until a report into Saturday's attack is complete.

The 57-year-old was killed at Long Reef Beach on Sydney's northern beaches, prompting tributes to the veteran surfer and business owner, who was described as caring, loyal and "a friend to everyone".

"Mercury was loved by everyone," the Longy Boardriders club said in a social media post on Sunday.

"This is something that will have such a massive effect on our community and the wider community."

Mr Psillakis, who leaves behind his wife and young daughter, is believed to have been attacked by a 3.4 to 3.6m-long great white shark about 100m from the shore.

NSW Premier Chris Minns said it was a tragic incident but added that fatal shark attacks were rare in Sydney, with just two in 60 years.

"We're all full of sorrow for the family," he said.

"I understand he was a very experienced surfer and a long-standing member of the surfing community in Dee Why.

"They'd be reeling right now."

Shark nets were installed at 51 beaches between Newcastle and Wollongong at the start of September, as they are for each summer.

Three councils, including Northern Beaches Council, had been asked to nominate a beach where nets could be removed as part of a trial, but no decision on the locations had been made.

A decision on proceeding will not be made until after the Department of Primary Industries reported back on Saturday's fatal shark attack, the premier said.

The state's shark management plan also involves the use of drones to patrol beaches and smart drumlines to provide real-time alerts about sharks nearby.

Long Reef Beach uses drumlines but does not have a shark net, while nearby Dee Why Beach is netted.

Two extra drumlines were deployed between Dee Why and Long Reef after the incident, while both beaches remained closed on Sunday.

Shark expert Daryl McPhee said attacks were rare in Australia and the number had remained stable across the decades.

He said removing nets at beaches was unlikely to see the number of interactions between people and sharks increase.

"The available information demonstrates that large sharks are rarely present on surf beaches in Queensland and NSW," the Bond University associate professor told AAP.

Before Saturday's attack, the last shark-related fatality in Sydney occurred in February 2022, when British diving instructor Simon Nellist was taken by a great white off Little Bay in the city's east.