'Heartbreaking story': Young Aussie cricketer hit by ball dies

A young Australian cricketer who died after suffering catastrophic injuries is being remembered as a talented and much-loved young star.

Ben Austin was rushed to hospital in critical condition after being struck in the neck by a ball at training in Melbourne's Ferntree Gully on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old was facing balls in the nets ahead of a T20 match when the injury occurred in front of his teammates.

The Ferntree Gully Cricket Club confirmed the death of the beloved player on Thursday.

"We are absolutely devastated by the passing of Ben, and the impacts of his death will be felt by all in our cricket community," the club said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family - Jace, Tracey, Cooper and Zach, his extended family, his friends and to all of those who knew Ben and the joy that he brought."

People have laid floral tributes at the Ferntree Gully Cricket Club.

The teenager was actively involved with the Ferntree Gully Cricket Club, Mulgrave Cricket Club and Eildon Park Cricket Club.

In March, he received an award recognising a player who demonstrates dedication and the right attitude to the game.

The 17-year-old was remembered as a star cricketer, a strong leader and an outstanding young man.

He celebrated his birthday earlier in October.

"I know how heavily this news will land across our community and we will provide any and all support we can to our clubs and cricket family," Ferntree Gully and District Cricket Association president Arnie Walters said.

Ringwood and District Cricket Association president Michael Finn told AAP the teenager was warming up in the nets when the injury occurred.

"Medical assistance was provided by people at the ground at the time until the paramedics arrived," he said.

The organisation, along with Cricket Victoria, offered its full support to those affected.

"We will stand back and give the family all the love and support that we can at this point in time... it must be an incredibly difficult time," Mr Finn said.

"We need to stand back now and give the family the time, space and respect, they need to process the situation."

Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas described the 17-year-old's death as an absolute tragedy and said her thoughts are with his family.

"This is a heartbreaking story," she told reporters at state parliament.

The teenager was taken to the Monash Children's Hospital by advanced life support and intensive care paramedics.

He died on Wednesday.

The young cricketer's death comes more than a decade after Phillip Hughes died from injuries sustained when he was struck by a bouncer at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The former test batsman spent two days in hospital after being hit in the neck during a Sheffield Shield match in 2014.