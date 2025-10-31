Young woman killed by lightning strike in Queensland

A young Queensland woman has died after being struck by lightning amid warnings of more extreme weather ahead over the weekend.

Paramedics rushed to the aid of the 21-year-old after she was struck late on Thursday afternoon at a sporting complex on the Sunshine Coast.

She was transported to Nambour Hospital in a critical condition but could not be revived. Queensland Police say a report will be prepared for the state coroner.

The woman was struck at the Cooroy Sporting Complex when thunderstorms hit during a football training session about 5pm.

The Cooroora United Football Club later issued a statement on social media, saying "those in and around the grounds, including both members and emergency services, showed admirable action, respect and care for each other".

"We ask our CUFC community remain respectful online, avoid any unhelpful speculation, and check-in with one another," it said.

Acknowledging the distress caused to witnesses, the club urged anyone impacted by the incident to reach out for support.

The incident happened a couple of hours after the Bureau of Meteorology's radar crashed as severe storms rolled through parts of southeast Queensland.

The weather bureau has faced heavy criticism after the launch of its new website on October 22, three weeks after the official beginning of storm season in Queensland, with several state politicians warning lives had been put at risk.

More volatile weather is forecast for the weekend, with severe supercell storms predicted to hit Queensland's southeast again on Saturday.