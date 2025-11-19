'False allegations': Daughter denies murdering father

Sipping her final cup of barista-made coffee, a woman has claimed she was hit "false" allegations she viciously attacked and murdered her father.

Catherine Baradi, 37, spoke to AAP outside Burwood Local Court on Wednesday moments before her bail was revoked for the alleged assault and murder of her father Charlie Baradi more than a year ago.

"They're charging me with false allegations, making hearsay," she said after she went to buy coffee during the court's lunch break.

Baradi has been accused of kicking her father at his Padstow home in southwest Sydney on October 26, 2024, knocking him to the ground, and stomping on his head and neck.

She had her charges upgraded to murder after prosecutors received a post-mortem report for Mr Baradi, who had his life support turned off in December 2024.

But the 65-year-old man had titanium plates inserted into his spine after an accident in 2010, the accused killer said.

Baradi claimed that as an injured woman, she didn't have the physical capacity to harm her father.

She also said she had evidence to prove she was not at the location of the alleged murder and attack.

"The medical system killed my dad, not I," she told AAP.

While originally out on bail, a successful detention application saw the tearful 37-year-old handcuffed and escorted off by sheriffs on Wednesday.

In bringing the detention application, prosecutor Shelley Charles said that the serious charge of murder meant bail should be revoked.

Defence barrister Nicholas Baltinos urged the court not to place his client behind bars.

He said Baradi had appeared before court on seven separate occasions previously, even when she knew there was a chance her charges could be upgraded.

She had never once failed to comply with her bail conditions, he said, and was willing to live under thrice-daily reporting and a curfew to mitigate any risks.

But magistrate Jennifer Price cited a strong prosecution case as she ordered Baradi's bail to be revoked.

The 37-year-old had been the full-time carer for her father when she allegedly assaulted him, breaching an apprehended domestic violence order he had taken out for protection, the crown case statement says.

CCTV footage as well as witnesses purportedly saw the alleged attack, Ms Price said.

Mr Baradi was allegedly seen struggling to walk as he went back to his unit before calling triple zero.

His daughter was heard saying she did not know why he called them for help.

She later told witnesses to tell police he had fallen, Ms Price said reading allegations from the crown case statement.

Admitted to hospital with a spinal fracture, Mr Baradi hit his head after having another fall at Liverpool Hospital on October 30.

He was transferred to Prince of Wales Hospital where his condition did not improve and life support was turned off in December.

Ms Price noted that causation would be an issue in the case with the defence legal team arguing that actions by Mr Baradi's daughter did not result in his death.

She has not pleaded to charges of murder, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and contravening a restraining order.

The case returns to Burwood Local Court on January 28.