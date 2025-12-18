Aussie PM unveils hate speech crackdown in wake of Bondi attack

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced tough new penalties for hate speech and the promotion of violence. Photo: Reuters

Hate preachers who promote violence will face tough new penalties and people who spout racial hatred will be at risk of having their visas cancelled as part of changes to stamp out anti-Semitism after the Bondi massacre.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a package of law reform on Thursday following a national security committee meeting.

"Australians are shocked and angry. I am angry," he told reporters at Parliament House.

"It is clear we need to do more to combat this evil scourge, much more."

Under the changes, there will be an aggravated hate speech offence for preachers and leaders who promote violence.

Hate will be made an aggravating factor in sentencing crimes related to online threats and harassment.

Organisations whose leaders are found to be engaging in hate speech or speech that promotes violence or racial hatred will be listed.

The home affairs minister will also have new powers to cancel or reject visas for those who spread hate and division in Australia, or would do so if they were allowed to visit.

A 12-month task force led by David Gonski will also focus on the education sector.

Opposition Leader Sussan Ley called a snap shadow cabinet meeting for Thursday afternoon to consider a "practical" package developed by the coalition's task force on anti-Semitism.

The measures are designed to eradicate hatred against Jewish people and disrupt extremist networks.

Wentworth MP Allegra Spender, whose electorate takes in Bondi, has urged the government and opposition to support changes to hate speech laws she proposed in 2024.

Her bill would criminalise the promotion of hatred.

"Before (Jewish people) were attacked, they were afraid," Ms Spender said.

"Afraid because for too long, fringe extremist groups and individuals have promoted and glorified violence towards them online and in person, and they have done so with impunity. Enough is enough."

Police found two home-made Islamic State flags in a car registered to one of the shooters, Naveed Akram, who was born in Australia.

The 24-year-old is facing 59 charges, including 15 counts of murder, over his involvement in the nation's deadliest massacre since Port Arthur in 1996.

The other gunman, his 50-year-old father Sajid Akram, arrived in Australia in 1998 on a student visa before transferring to a partner visa in 2001.

Former Liberal treasurer Josh Frydenberg has called for a royal commission into anti-Semitism, adding he wanted "accountability and action" from the government.

"We have a right to live in this country free, free of that intimidation and hate and harassment ... and if the prime minister is not going to take actions to rectify the situation, who will, who can?" he said.