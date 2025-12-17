Bondi Beach terror accused faces 59 charges

Police officers stand guard outside Bondi Pavilion earlier this week following the attack at Bondi Beach. Photo: Reuters

Accused terrorist Naveed Akram has been charged with murder among 59 offences over the deadly Bondi Beach attack.

Akram, 24, was set to face a bedside court hearing from hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

He is charged with 15 counts of murder - one for each of the victims - and one count of committing a terrorist act.

Akram is also charged with 40 counts of wounding with intent to murder and single counts of discharging a firearm in public, causing a public display of a prohibited terrorist symbol and placing an explosive in or near a building with intent to cause harm.

Akram was shot by police at the scene and spent days in a coma before being charged.

His father Sajid Akram, 50, was killed by police at the scene.

The victims of the shooting were celebrating the Jewish festival of lights at Australia's most famous beach on Sunday night.

They ranged in age from 10 to 87.

Twenty people remain in hospital with injuries sustained in the incident.