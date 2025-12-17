Officer shot in Bondi attack loses vision in one eye

Probationary Constable Jack Hibbert was shot twice during the Bondi Beach attack. Photo: NSW Police

A young police officer shot in the head during the terrorist attack at Bondi Beach has been promised he will have a job to return to, despite a severe eye injury.

Probationary Constable Jack Hibbert was patrolling Australia's most famous beach when Sajid Akram, 50, and his son Naveed, 24, opened fire on scores of people gathered to celebrate the Jewish festival of lights on Sunday..

The 22-year-old had only been part of the police force for four months when he was shot in the head and shoulder.

Despite his injuries, he continued to help those around him until he physically could not go on.

"In the face of a violent and tragic incident, he responded with courage, instinct, and selflessness," his family said in a statement released on Wednesday.

"Jack was simply doing his job - a job he deeply loves - driven by a commitment to protect the community, even at great personal cost.

"He now faces a long and challenging recovery ahead."

The officer was intubated and underwent multiple surgeries after being rushed to hospital.

He has lost vision in one eye and will require additional surgeries and treatment.

NSW Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said he visited Const Hibbert and reassured him he will be looked after.

"Jack is incredibly comforted by the knowledge that, as his commissioner, I have given him an undertaking that we really support him," the commissioner told reporters.

"We will find appropriate duties for him depending on the nature of that injury and his capacity."

Mr Lanyon also visited Constable Scott Dyson, another young officer seriously wounded in the attack.

The constable, in the force for 18 months, underwent surgery on Wednesday and was in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

"For both offices, it will be a long road recovery," the commissioner said.

Mr Lanyon said ballistic examinations to determine who fired the fatal shot that felled Sajid Akram were still ongoing, but he was "incredibly proud" of every officer who responded.

The injured officers were among more than 50 people injured in Sunday's attack. Fifteen did not survive.

Among the victims were a 10-year-old girl, an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor, rabbis, a retired police officer and a father who ran at the gunmen hurling a brick.