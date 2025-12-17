'Bondi our own October 7': Jewish leader mourned

Family members farewell Rabbi Eli Schlanger, who was killed in the Bondi shootings on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

A rabbi killed in the Bondi Beach shooting has been hailed as a man capable of saving lives through his community work as hundreds gathered to mourn his death.

Assistant rabbi Eli Schlanger was one of 15 people killed when father-and-son terrorists opened fire on a religious celebration at one of Australia's most iconic sites on Sunday.

His emotional father-in-law gave testament to Rabbi Schlanger's warmth and compassion, both with his family and the wider NSW Jewish community.

Rabbi Eli Schlanger. Photo: X

"Our community suffered our own seventh of October," Rabbi Yehoram Ulman said in his eulogy today, referencing the Hamas attack in Israel in 2023.

Jews are traditionally buried within 24 hours from time of death but coronial investigations has meant funerals were being held later.

Loud sobbing could be heard inside the Chabad of Bondi synagogue during the service as hundreds gathered to commemorate his life. He leaves behind a wife and five young children, including a two-month-old baby.

A heavy police and security presence, including the complete closure of the road where the synagogue is located, was in place for the funeral.

Dozens of mourners were left outside the building as the synagogue reached capacity, with many watching a live stream of the service on their phones.

The synagogue is a significant focal point for the sizeable local Jewish community, and was where Rabbi Schlanger worked and helped organise the Chanukkah by the Sea event on Sunday.

The event marked the first day of the Jewish festival of lights, also spelled Hanukkah.

Rabbi Ulman also spoke of the tremendous lengths his son-in-law went to in providing spiritual support for the incarcerated.

"He became super involved with prisons and would drive three, four hours each way to visit one single prisoner," he said.

His loved ones and the local Jewish community were planning to return to the scene of the shooting at Bondi to light eight candles in a show of strength, the rabbi revealed.

The hearse left the synagogue this morning behind a guard of Corrective Services officers and followed by the mourners, including state Jewish leader David Ossip.

Also among the political attendees were Liberal MP Julian Leeser, local independent MP Allegra Spender and Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie.

Alex Ryvchin, co-chief of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, was seen helping move the rabbi's coffin inside.

Multiple Christian priests attended in a multi-faith show of solidarity.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met with the rabbi's family yesterday, as well as many of the families of the shooting's other victims.

Five other memorials will take place today, including another rabbi killed in the shooting, Yaakov Levitan.

The youngest victim of the attack, 10-year-old Matilda, is expected to be laid to rest on Thursday.

A huge crowd yesterday gathered in Bondi to pay tribute to the victims. Photo: Reuters

22 people in hospital, 'complex' investigation

Counter-terrorism investigators are poring over swathes of seized material as they try to uncover how father-and-son shooters Sajid Akram, 50, and Naveed, 24, committed the atrocity.

The premeditated actions were "a barbaric attack against Jewish Australians", Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett said.

"It appears the alleged killers were interested only in a quest for a death tally."

Early indications pointed to a terrorist attack inspired by Islamic State, she told media.

There was no evidence to suggest other people were involved in the attack but she cautioned it was an initial assessment and subject to change.

The New South Wales joint counter-terrorism team continued to review material seized during search warrants, she said.

Police shot dead the father, while his son remains in hospital in a critical condition under police guard.

There are 22 injured patients in Sydney hospitals, three in a critical condition, five in a critical but stable condition and the further patients in stable conditions.

NSW Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said officers found two home-made Islamic State flags in a car registered to Naveed, where they also defused two improvised explosive devices.

He confirmed the pair had travelled to the Philippines but noted the reasons for the trip were still being investigated.

"We continue to work through the motive of this tragedy, and we'll continue to do so. It's really important that our investigators continue to be given time to do that," Mr Lanyon said.

"This is a very complex investigation."

Prime Minister Albanese refused to give further details when pressed on intelligence sharing from Manila.

Mr Lanyon was challenged about why Sajid Akram was granted a permit allowing him to carry six long firearms four years after his son came to the attention of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation for affiliating with a radical Islamist preacher in Sydney.

Nearly 260,000 gun licences have been issued across the state, according to latest official figures.

NSW premier Chris Minns stepped in to defend the police, saying sufficient resources were devoted to end the shootings.

"(The police officers) engaged the gunmen on a foot bridge with handguns, the offenders had long-range rifles," Mr Minns told reporters.

"There are two police in critical care ... they weren't shot in the back as they were running away - they were shot in the front."

He signalled parliament would be recalled before Christmas to pass tougher gun laws as he urged residents in the state to continue donating more blood to victims.

Mr Albanese said national laws would be strengthened to limit the number of guns per person and citizenship requirements in owning them.

Authorities have ramped up security around Jewish sites, as well as Adelaide Oval before the start of the third Ashes cricket test between Australia and England today.