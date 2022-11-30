Scheme supports vet in rural role at outset of career

VetSouth veterinarian Holly Hender hugs a working dog pup in Gore. Photo: Supplied

Gore veterinarian Holly Hender is getting a kick-start to her career from a Government scheme that aims to ease the shortage of vets in rural practices.

The latest recipients of the Ministry for Primary Industries’ Voluntary Bonding Scheme for Veterinarians were announced this month.

To attract and retain graduate vets into rural practices, the scheme offers them $55,000 before tax over five years.

The scheme aims to help ease the shortage of rural veterinarians working with production animals, working dogs, or both.

All of the 32 applications received for the latest funding round were approved, including for Dr Hender.

She was born and raised in Auckland and graduated from the Massey University’s School of Veterinary Science in Palmerston North.

One of her reasons for becoming a vet was to support the agricultural industry, which was a major part of New Zealand’s economy, she said.

"Being a vet, we get to support an important industry [for New Zealand]."

After six years of study, she wanted to experience "proper rural living" and accepted a job at VetSouth in Gore at the start of the year.

"I haven’t looked back," she said.

She worked between clinics in Gore and Tapanui.

"It’s a good environment and a great place to learn."

She was working with a range of animals — production and pets.

The job could be busy and presented challenges, such as working after hours with reduced support available and being called to jobs including helping a cow with a dislocated hip during calving.

About 115 vets graduated in her class, and four of them were working in the South.

The ministry paid scheme participants $33,000 after completing the third year and $11,000 in the fourth and fifth year, she said.

Graduates must complete at least three years in the scheme to be eligible for any payment.

She applied to the scheme to help pay off her student loans.

Most of the graduates had a student loan of about $100,000, she said.

"It’s a pretty big investment."

shawn.mcavinue@alliedpress.co.nz