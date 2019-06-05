Shearers' VP has eye on conditions

Carolyn and Andrew Clegg are shearing contractors in Te Anau and Mrs Clegg is the New Zealand Shearing Contractors Association's (NZSDA) new vice-president. Photo: Supplied

Carolyn Clegg, of Te Anau, works both in the shearing industry and for the shearing industry.

In addition to being a shearing contracting business co-owner, she is the New Zealand Shearing Contractors Association's (NZSCA) new vice-president.

Mrs Clegg was elected to the position at the association's annual meeting in Christchurch on May 15.

She and husband Andrew established Te Anau Shearing Ltd 29 years ago and she has been on the association's executive for the past seven years.

Originally from a banking background in Te Anau, she met Mr Clegg when he worked as a shearer.

''I was 23 and he was 26 when we started the business,'' she said.

''We were probably in our second year when we heard about the association and we joined.''

She said she enjoyed being on the executive, which comprised all volunteers.

''I did kind of know I was going to be nominated, but it was still a nice surprise when I heard my name.

''Andrew was excited when I first joined the executive, as he said I couldn't then go shopping during the boring bits in the conference.

''Things have now changed and there are no boring bits.''

Her portfolios include immigration, health and wellness, and she is the committee's liaison with Work and Income, Immigration New Zealand and the Employers and Manufacturers Association.

She is also on the Tahi Ngatahi industry health and safety programme project team.

''The executive committee is a fantastic group and it has been a lot of fun. We are all supportive of each other and we all have our strengths.

''We do it for the love of the industry and for the industry's future and betterment of the membership.''

She and her husband found the information and resources supplied by the association useful, and the networking with more experienced contractors worthwhile.

She said wool was a wonderful resource that was not promoted enough, as it had so many benefits.

''The shearing industry is very similar to other agriculture industries, as we all need overseas staff for short times and the Government doesn't understand that very well.''

Another issue was outsiders' negative perception of shearing, which was a far cry from the truth.

''The shearing industry has changed and it is more professional, but some people are not seeing that.''

She was keen to encourage farmers to improve workers' conditions in shearing sheds.

''That includes the provision of hot and cold running water and flush toilets in sheds.''

Another key issue in the industry was encouraging young people to view it as a career option.

''I believe the shearing industry is a trade, just like a plumber or a builder.

''It is well paid, they get paid to travel overseas and there is no student loan when learning.''