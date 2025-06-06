Lucky escape for teen driver as car slams into fence

The car was badly damaged in the crash. Photo: Gregor Richardson

An 18-year-old driver walked away unharmed when their sportscar spun out on gravel and hit a fence on the outskirts of Dunedin.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said an 18-year-old woman was driving on Campbells Rd, Pine Hill when her vehicle slid out on the gravel.

Her vehicle then spun out and collided with a concrete fence.

Sgt Lee said the airbags deployed in the vehicle but there were no reported injuries to the driver.

Inquiries were ongoing into the crash.