Friday, 6 June 2025

Lucky escape for teen driver as car slams into fence

    By Laine Priestley
    The car was badly damaged in the crash. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    An 18-year-old driver walked away unharmed when their sportscar spun out on gravel and hit a fence on the outskirts of Dunedin.

    Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said an 18-year-old woman was driving on Campbells Rd, Pine Hill when her vehicle slid out on the gravel.

    Her vehicle then spun out and collided with a concrete fence.

    Sgt Lee said the airbags deployed in the vehicle but there were no reported injuries to the driver.

    Inquiries were ongoing into the crash. 

     

