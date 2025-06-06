Search for missing woman called off

Elisabeth was reported missing in Riccarton on Wednesday night. Photo: Police

Police have called off the formal search for a 79-year-old Christchurch woman who has been missing in sub-zero temperatures.

Elisabeth was reported missing in Riccarton on Wednesday night.

Police are still appealing to the public for information, and asking people in Riccarton and the surrounding areas to check their security cameras, sheds and garages.

There was an unconfirmed sighting of her at Mona Vale about 10am on Thursday.

Elisabeth was wearing blue pants, a dark coloured long-sleeved top, black shoes and had distinctive long blonde/white hair.