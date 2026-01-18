Pedestrian hit by car in Bay of Islands dies

A person has died after being struck by a vehicle in the Bay of Islands overnight.

Police said the pedestrian was hit on Puketona Rd, near the Garden Court intersection in Haruru, at 12.10am today.

The spokesperson said despite emergency services' best efforts, the person died at the scene.

Puketona Rd was closed between Haruru Falls Rd and Te Karuwha Parade while the Serious Crash Unit did a scene examination, and had since re-opened.

Inquiries were ongoing.