Inquiry after Auckland shooting leaves man critically hurt

Police at the scene on Friday. Photo: RNZ

Forensic experts are spending a second day examining a house in the Auckland suburb of Onehunga where a man was shot.

Police were called to the property on Arthur Street late on Friday morning following reports that several people had arrived at a house and fired shots.

Detective Senior Sergeant Matt Bunce said a man was in a critical condition in hospital.

He said it looked like a targeted incident and there was no ongoing risk to the public.

Det Snr Sgt Bunce told The New Zealand Herald investigators were urgently working to identify and locate those involved.

“Several people arrived at a residential address and discharged firearms at the front of the house, and the victim has been struck as a result of this,” Bunce told the Herald.

“Incidents like this are incredibly concerning, but I want to assure the public that we are doing everything to track these offenders and arrest them."

He said police were appealing for help from the public, particularly anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from Arthur St or nearby streets around 11am yesterday.

- RNZ/Allied Media