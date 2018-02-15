Thursday, 15 February 2018

Southland Rodeo

    By Nicole Sharp
    1. Rural life
    2. People
    John Hughes, of Fairlie, hangs on tight during the open bareback. Photos: Nicole Sharp
    Brooke Elstob, of Wanaka, on her way to second place in the second division barrel race.
    Tammy Wright, of Peel Forest, heads round a barrel during the second division barrel race.
    Adam Williams, of Raikaia, rides his way to first place in the open bareback at the Southland Rodeo.
    Paul Robinson, of Dunback, battles with his horse during the open saddle bronc.
    Casey Elstob, of Wairio, speeds up on the home straight during the open barrel race.
    Sam Church, of Palmerston, stretches out during the open bareback.
    Ross Dowling, of Havelock North, sits back and holds on in his open bareback ride at the Southland Rodeo.
    James Pinfold, of Wanaka, moves with his horse to make the eight-second ride during the open bareback.
    Cowgirls and cowboys from throughout the country were in the South recently competing at the 61st annual Southland Rodeo.

    In the first of three rodeos  over  10 days, New Zealand Rodeo Cowboy Association members took on the stop watch at Otatara on Saturday, February 3.

    Wade Marshall, of Taramoa, did the best out of the local competitors, winning the open bull ride jointly with Paddy Church with a score of 76.

    Competitors then headed north for the Outram Rodeo on  Waitangi Day,  before returning south in preparation for the Mataura Rodeo on Saturday.

