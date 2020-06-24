Training adviser recommends study

New Primary ITO training adviser for Otago and Southland, Bonnie Fogarty, of Roxburgh, is a keen barrel racer, ranking ninth in the national standings before taking a break for a couple of years. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Primary ITO’s new training adviser for Otago and Southland Bonnie Fogarty is encouraging young people to study.

Ms Fogarty, who has shifted from the North Island to Roxburgh is only a few weeks into the job organising sheep, beef and deer-related courses and promoting enrolments.

"I arrived on the first day of lockdown and it was a rush to get down here from the North Island.

"I spent lockdown learning about the job and getting to know the computer side of things and now I am really enjoying it," she said.

Bonnie Fogarty is the new Primary ITO training adviser for Otago and Southland. PHOTO: YVONNE O’HARA

Originally from Gisborne, Ms Fogarty joined her partner and shearer Peter Hickmott in his hometown.

"My area covers from Dunedin to Middlemarch and Queenstown and I organise training for farm employees and farm owners."

Trainees could either attend face-to-face courses, which some preferred as they met new people, or Zoom calls for those who preferred not to travel.

Ms Fogarty was raised on the 4000ha Mangatoitoi Station sheep and beef property.

"My neighbour was a shearing contractor and in the holidays I would go out with them for $5 an hour and I ended up working for him when I left school."

She gained farming qualifications under Ag-ITO while working on-farm.

"That showed me how valuable it was to do the courses as well as giving me a better understanding about farming, learning to maximise production on the farm for yourself and your employers."

After having three children, she decided she wanted a better life for them, as well as not wishing to drag them to the woolshed at 4am.

From there, she worked for a Gisborne farm owner/contractor who had a conveyor belt for drenching, capsuling and vaccinating sheep.

She also worked as a representative for PGG Wrightson for five years in its Gisborne store and later in the company’s Taupo office, also for five years.

While in Gisborne she won the PGG Wrightson salesperson of the year award for the North Island in 2003 and was selected for the PGGW academy.

Later she was a sales representative for two stock feed companies.

At that point she was looking for a change and at the same time met Mr Hickmott so spent a couple of years as a woolhandler.

After the children left home, they moved to Australia to work in the industry for a couple of years.

"We came back a year ago and as I wanted to spend time with my kids I moved back to Gisborne."

While there she sold cars.

The job with Primary ITO came up and she moved down to Roxburgh.

A keen barrel racing competitor, she intends to start competing in rodeos again.

"People on the rodeo circuit are like a second family, all pretty close and there are not too many sports like that.

"When I was in Taupo I would milk cows before work to fund entry fees and petrol to rodeos for me and my son, Clifford."

She was secretary for the Gisborne Rodeo Club for a while, although she has not competed for a year or two.

However, prior to the break she was ranked ninth in the national standings.

"I love the adrenaline and the competition and the challenge."