Young vet praises bonding scheme

VetEnt Alexandra graduate veterinarian Nicole Williams, with huntaway Dot, on a farm in the Maniototo, has been on the job for about a year. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Nicole Williams has wanted to be a vet for as long as she can remember.

"There wasn’t ever really an alternative in my head until probably late high school and I considered doing health science, and I actually did go and do that for six months but realised I did want to be a vet."

She finished her five-year veterinary degree in Palmerston North in 2023 and began working in Alexandra in January last year and has no regrets on her chosen career path.

"I couldn’t imagine being a doctor now that I’m a vet."

Raised in small-town Matamata, she liked rural living.

"I never wanted to live in a city."

Part of her study included work experience including a month at VetEnt Alexandra.

"I chose to do my work experience mainly in the South Island because I knew I wanted a job down here."

She had always wanted work in a mixed practice, treating small and large animals.

"I like the challenge and variety."

She wanted a broad knowledge in all aspects of being a vet across a range of cases and species.

"It makes the job a bit more exciting."

Her first year on the job in Alexandra featured "ups and downs".

"There have been hard days and good days, which I think is probably most new grads’ experience, but there are also some really satisfying cases and times where you feel you’ve made a big difference."

Farming was a hard job and she liked helping farmers lift the productivity of their business.

Highlights in the past year include deer velveting and helping a huntaway during a challenging birth, which required the removal of its uterus.

She hoped her experiences this year would include a cow Caesarean and treating a dog with a twisted stomach.

"They’re probably two of my biggest, not fears but things that I am a bit intimidated by and would love to conquer and get more experience with."

After graduating, she was briefly tempted to launch her career in Australia to chase higher wages to help pay off her $130,000 student loan.

"My partner and my family are all here and I really just wanted to settle down with them and New Zealand’s home. It felt right to stay here and get stuck into things down here."

If the scheme did not exist, she might have moved to Australia though.

"I always wanted to be rural but the temptation to chase a higher pay may have won me over."

She was enjoying living in "a small-knit community that’s so welcoming".