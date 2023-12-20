Topp support for F&G campaign

Fish & Game New Zealand chief executive Corina Jordan, from left, and Dame Lynda Topp unveiled a new public awareness Rewild campaign in Christchurch to get more people fishing and hunting. PHOTO: FISH & GAME NZ

Dame Lynda Topp is the headline act for a campaign to get Kiwis heading outdoors and experiencing freshwater fishing and hunting.

Last year about 120,000 people — many of them farmers — bought fishing and hunting licences.

Hoping to build on that number is Fish & Game New Zealand, which launched its public awareness Rewild campaign in Christchurch, led by keen angler and hunter Dame Lynda.

One half of of the music comedy duo, Topp Twins, Dame Lynda has been an avid outdoorswoman since childhood.

"All Kiwis should have a chance to get out and connect with nature and have the chance to come together with whānau and friends to shake off their worries, have some fun, catch some kai and connect with what it means to be part of Aotearoa."

Chief executive Corina Jordan said the many benefits of fishing and hunting, included environmental stewardship and conservation, food-gathering and improving mental health and wellbeing.

Fish & Game New Zealand’s new Rewild campaign is calling on Kiwis to fish and hunt more. PHOTO: FISH & GAME NZ

"We want Kiwis to rewild themselves by connecting with the natural world and all the benefits it offers."

She said New Zealanders loved their natural environment and cared about protecting it, but could get out into the wild more and put the routine of daily life aside for a time.

Part of the organisation’s focus was ensuring wild places stayed wild and life survived and thrived there, she said.