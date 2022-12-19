Why joining an equity partnership may be a good choice

James and Nikki Hall have entered into two equity partnerships as a way to grow their capital and decrease their workload, all the while giving other passionate families an opportunity into farm ownership. PHOTO: ALICE SCOTT

Life throws us curve balls and it is how we deal with them that makes or breaks us. James and Nikki Hall have seen their fair share.

Both born and bred on North Island farms, the couple were farming on Nikki’s family farm near Te Awamutu with their young family in the early 1990s when a serious accident saw the trajectory of their lives take a sharp turn.

Their 10-year-old daughter Anna was hit by a car and suffered a severe brain injury which had Nikki living in Auckland Hospital with her for three months.

Fortunately, young Anna made it through but their expectations for her when it came to high school had to change as she had different educational needs and tired easily.

"We decided to lease the farm out and moved to Stratford where we found a nice, small college for girls which was ideal."

They bought a house in the township and enjoyed nearly three years as cafe owners. It was an extremely busy time as they won a hospitality award in their first year and employed nine staff.

"It was the hardest we have ever worked," Mr Hall said, laughing. "It became a bit like a jail sentence in some respects."

When they moved back to the farm, they realised they did not need to be tied down to that particular area and decided to head to the South Island, settling on a farm in Winton. "Anna’s injury completely opened our minds and made us look outside the square," Mrs Hall said.

In 2011 succession was on their minds for the couple’s son Daniel and his young family and it was after a failed farm purchase that the couple realised the reality of what Daniel and his family wanted and what they expected were quite different.

"Daniel has a good job managing a deer breeding block in Canterbury. We didn’t want to drag him away from a life he is very happy with. And we wouldn’t have got much for our money in Canterbury. I also didn’t really enjoy my early years working alongside my old man, and I didn’t want to put that on him, so we decided to look at other options," Mr Hall said.

The couple wanted something that would increase their capital but decrease their workload over time. They sold part of their Winton property and purchased a renovated schist rock homestead on the outskirts of Middlemarch alongside 80ha which they have turned into a bed and breakfast.

They have also entered into two equity partnerships. A dairy farm at Hedgehope was the first acquisition with Stephen and Rhonda Korteweg and their son Blake as the sharemilker. Later they were introduced to Dave and Hayley Vaughan, passionate farm managers who had built up their equity accumulating a portfolio of urban properties. With the addition of a third equity partner, the group were able to buy a farm at Mahinerangi.

"We find communication and the right mix of people are key to a successful equity partnership. It’s also important to have a clear exit strategy in place for everyone if it is ever needed down the track," Mr Hall said.

"We feel secure not having all our eggs in one basket with a mix of sheep and beef, dairy, urban real estate and tourism to cover the ups and downs of the economy. Equity partnerships aren’t for everyone but we find it brings new ideas and skills to the business and often makes you keep an open mind."

With retirement ahead, the couple enjoy being as busy or as quiet as they like. Mr Hall had just spent the day prior to this interview shearing rams and was often seen on a hand-piece at crutching time.

The couple plan to block out their calendar and head north to see family. They are also planning a trip overseas in 2024 to walk the 825km Camino trail in Europe.

Surviving breast cancer in recent years, Mrs Hall said it was important to stay positive about life. "Every morning I wake up and think of three things I am grateful for."

"The first thing is always me," Mr Hall, said laughing.